Taylor, Kenneth Ray

Kenneth Ray Taylor, age 81 of Old Hickory, slipped peacefully from this life on Aug. 28, 2018. Ray was the son of the late Iver Bernard and Susie Moise Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Taylor and Harris Taylor and his beloved sister-in-law, Dolores Taylor.
He is survived by: Loving wife – Darlene Smyth Taylor; Children – Sherry (Rick) May, Stanley (Jamie) Taylor, Crystal Gammon; Brothers – Harold Taylor, David (Barbara) Taylor; Grandchildren – Allison (Dustin) Abbott, Anthony (Katie) Taylor, Shelby (Tyler) Robertson, Lauren Taylor, Christopher Gammon; Great-grandsons – Carter and Carson Abbott; Numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Aug. 31 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Union Cemetery in Dickson, Tennessee.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the loving care that they gave to Ray and the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 400 Royal Parkway, Nashville, TN 37214.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.