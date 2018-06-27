TBI acting director retires amid scandal

Jason Locke, former Acting Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, stepped down last week amid questions of misconduct. His last day of service was Monday, June 25.

Locke has been accused of misusing state funds after his wife sent emails to Gov. Bill Haslam that he allegedly used state resources to engage in an affair with another state official, Sejal West. She was the deputy commissioner of Mental Health and Substance abuse when their affair may have begun.

Both Locke and West were placed on administrative leave last week.

Earlier this year, TBI investigated former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry after she was accused of misusing state funds in her extramarital affair with her head of security, Rob Forrest. Barry resigned and pleaded guilty to felony theft of property over $10,000 in March.

“Out of respect for the proud heritage of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the integrity of the Agents across the great State of Tennessee, serving now and in times past, I have decided to retire from the Bureau,” Locke said in a statement released by his counsel. “I have been blessed to have enjoyed a full career in serving the citizens of Tennessee as a law enforcement officer.”

“I will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities through the conclusion of this investigation,” he continued in the statement. “Out of respect for all of the parties involved, I have no further comment.”

Locke previously was scrutinized for hiring his son, Hunter, as a TBI special agent despite little to no relevant experience.

Locke was one of three final candidates for the top job at TBI. Gov. Haslam selected David Rausch, former chief of Knoxville Police Department, as the new director of TBI, who was sworn in Monday.