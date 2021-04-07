Sara Pulcastro is the Teacher of the Year for Mt. Juliet Middle School.

Pulcastro has been a teacher for 17 years, six of them at MJMS.

“Oh my goodness, everything,” said Pulcastro on what she loves about MJMS. “We definitely have a family environment.”

Pulcastro works in special education, and has picked up a lot over her years in education.

“There is learning in the struggle, you have to give the kids the tools they need.”

Pulcastro was delighted to be named Teacher of the Year and actually quite surprised.

“It never occurred to me that I really had a chance,” said Pulcastro. “Everyone here deserves Teacher of the Year. It really is an honor.”

Pulcastro will now have a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be named at a banquet scheduled for Friday, June 4 at Baird Chapel on the campus of Cumberland University.