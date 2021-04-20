Kim Bush is the Teacher of the Year for Elzie Patton Elementary.

Bush is the second grade virtual teacher this year, and has spent her entire nine year career at EPE.

Bush was worried when she learned that she would be the virtual teacher this year because building relationships with her students is very important to her. But as she got into the school year and ironed out some wrinkles, she said she has been successful in doing that.

“It really hasn’t been any different,” said Bush.

The connection with her students has been the key to her teaching philosophy since the beginning.

“I want to make sure the children are loved and cared for,” said Bush. “If they are, they will find success.”

Bush said she was shocked at winning Teacher of the Year, but it is such an honor. She said it is due to the family atmosphere at the school, and all the great teachers around her.

“I couldn’t do what I do without them,” said Bush.

Bush will now have a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be named at a banquet scheduled for Friday, June 4 at Baird Chapel on the campus of Cumberland University.