Teacher of the Year: Brooke Holloway

Brooke Holloway is Teacher of the Year for Mt. Juliet High School.

It is Holloway’s fifth year as the librarian for MJHS. She was previously a librarian at Tennessee Tech University.

“We have the best teacher family,” said Holloway of MJHS.

Holloway also praised the standard that has been created at MJHS. She said the school excels all around, and it is down to the great people that work there, and the students that attend.

Holloway believes that leading by example is a big part of her teaching philosophy.

“I’m a big golden rule type of person,” said Holloway. “Practicing what I preach, showing respect for the students as people.”

Holloway was blown away that her peers chose her as Teacher of the Year.

“That is hard to put into words,” Holloway said of what it means to her. She said that it shows hopefully that she is supporting her team and her students, and it is an honor to be selected among so many excellent teachers.

Holloway will now have a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be named at a banquet tentatively scheduled (due to possible COVID-19 guidelines) for Friday, April 23.