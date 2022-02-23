Teacher of the Year: Cara Solava

Cara Solava is the Teacher of the Year for Elzie D. Patton Elementary.

Solava has been a teacher for 10 years, the last six at EDPE. She was at Carroll-Oakland Elementary earlier in her career.

“It’s a small school and you get to know not only the kids, but the families too,” said Solava of EDPE.

Solava is a kindergarten teacher, and she said she loves teaching the grade because of how eager the students are when they get to her class.

“I love the part of kindergarten where they have complete trust,” said Solava of her students. Solava said if she is able to create a great classroom for them, it makes things easier to teach. She really enjoys when they start learning to read because it just opens up a whole new world for them.

“It’s so fun to teach,” said Solava.

Solava said she feels very undeserving of the award because of all the great teachers at EDPE. They are always eager to do anything for their students.

“It’s very humbling,” said Solava.

Solava will now have a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced at a banquet hosted by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors later this spring.