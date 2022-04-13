Teacher of the Year – Danielle Wilson, Tammy Pardue

Danielle Wilson is your Teacher of the Year for Gladeville Elementary.

Wilson is in her eighth year of teaching, the fifth at Gladeville Elementary.

“The people, hands down,” said Wilson on why she loves GES. “It’s like a family here. We’ve all got each other’s backs and we are invested in each other not just professionally, but personally.”

Wilson said she likes to use a quote from late educator Rita Pierson to explain her teaching style. It reads “Kids don’t learn from someone they don’t like.”

“It all starts with the relationships that you build. It’s the foundation for everything you will teach them during the year,” said Wilson.

Wilson was thrilled to learn that she had been named Teacher of the Year by her peers because of all of the great people at GES.

“It means the world to me. I’m surrounded by a building FULL of people that I cherish and look up to. It’s still surreal to me that they thought highly enough of me to select me for this award. I’m grateful for them,” said Wilson.

Tammy Pardue is the Teacher of the Year for Springdale Elementary.

This is actually Pardue’s second time to be named Teacher of the Year, as the school selected her to the honor a few years back.

“To get it twice is amazing, and that is really humbling,” said Pardue.

Pardue is a mentor to other teachers in the school, and she said to see that they appreciate working with her means so much.

This is Pardue’s 18th year in teaching, the last five of which she has spent at SES. She has been there since the school opened, and has been a part of the team that has created the community in the school. She said it is reassuring to see how hard everyone has worked.

“From the janitor all the way up to the admins, everyone is working together for these kids,” said Pardue.

Pardue said she has in her room to “never, never give up”. She said that has always been her teaching philosophy.

“I will never give up on these kids,” said Pardue. “I want them to walk out of the classroom every day with a smile on their face.”

Pardue and Wilson now have a chance to be named Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced at a banquet hosted by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors April 22.