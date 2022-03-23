Teacher of the Year: E.J. Wood

E.J. Wood is the Teacher of the Year for Green Hill High School.

Wood has been in education for 18 years, starting in the Youth Villages in Memphis before moving to Wilson County and working in Watertown and the District Office before Green Hill High School opened the 2020-21 school year. He is a STEM Instructor and the Athletic Director at the school.

“There is a sense of community we have had to build,” said Wood about GHHS. Wood said the administration and staff have worked hard to create an identity for the school, and it has been fun to be a part of creating that for the students.

“I have always looked at myself as a learner,” said Wood of his profession. Wood said that his constant desire to keep learning is what keeps him evolving and on his toes.

“That keeps you crisp,” said Wood.

Wood said it was a huge honor to be named Teacher of the Year for Green Hill High School, but he doesn’t feel that he is the most deserving there. He said there are so many greats at GHHS.

“I am standing on the shoulders of giants,” said Wood.

Wood will now have a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced at a banquet sponsored by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors later this spring.