Teacher of the Year: Hayley Wieme

Hayley Wieme is the Teacher of the Year for Lakeview Elementary School.

This is Wieme’s 14th year of teaching, the last six of which she has spent at LES.

“I love the community involvement,” said Wieme about the school. She said parents really want to help out at the school, which makes for a great learning experience. She also said that the staff is great to work with on a daily basis.

Wieme sees herself, as a kindergarten teacher, as setting the precedent for the rest of her students educational life.

“With Kindergarten, the students come from all walks of life,” said Wieme. She said some have had daycare, some have not, but she wants to create a safe and fun atmosphere so the kids feel comfortable in the beginning of their education.

“It is such a cool experience,” said Wieme of winning Teacher of the Year for LES. She says it is such an honor to have your peers think so highly of you, especially as a kindergarten teacher.

Wieme now has a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced at a banquet hosted by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors later this spring.