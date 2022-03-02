Teacher of the Year: Jennifer Davis

Jennifer Davis is the Teacher of the Year for Mt. Juliet Middle School.

Davis is in her 19th year of teaching, the last eight of which have been at MJMS.

“I really love that we are a family,” said Davis about MJMS. “We have each other’s backs. We take care of each other and the kids.”

Davis has always strived to make connections with the kids so they can come to her whenever they have a problem in school or out.

“It comes in building relationships with the kids,” said Davis. “…They need to see that I am human just as much as they are. I have good days and bad days.”

She said that connection helps for a stronger learning environment.

“I am absolutely honored,” said Davis about being named Teacher of the Year for MJMS. “It is not something I ever expected to be honest.”

Davis said any teacher at MJMS could have gotten the award, and she was shocked when she was announced.

“I’m really blessed to be working at Mt. Juliet Middle School,” said Davis.

Davis now has a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be named at a banquet hosted by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors later this spring.