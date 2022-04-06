Teacher of the Year: Jessica Yates

Jessica Yates is the Teacher of the Year for Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.

This is Yates’ 17th year in education, the last five of which she has spent at MJCA. She teaches music education.

“I get to work with my friends every day,” said Yates about MJCA. She said the school has a family atmosphere, and the small class sizes make a great environment for learning.

Yates said she loves being at MJCA because she can honor God through her teaching.

“We use music to worship,” said Yates of her class, and she said it was a fulfilling experience working with the kids.

Yates said she was astounded when she was named Teacher of the Year, because music is often seen as an extra thing, not a traditional classroom.

“To think they would see value in what I do means so much,” said Yates.

Yates will now have a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced at a banquet hosted by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors in April.