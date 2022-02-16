Teacher of the Year: Karissa Rogers

Karissa Rogers is the Teacher of the Year for West Elementary.

Rogers is an ERC teacher, and has been teaching for 15 years. She has spent the last 12 at West.

“I love this school,” said Rogers “The people at this school are amazing.”

Rogers said that the entire staff works incredibly hard for the students, and it makes for a great learning atmosphere.

“Everybody here would do anything for anyone at any time,” said Rogers.

Rogers is a firm believer that any student that walks through the doors at West has a chance to be successful.

“All students have the ability to learn when they are provided with the appropriate resources and support,” said Rogers.

Rogers said she was so excited to be named Teacher of the Year by her peers and said it has made her reflect on her work as a teacher, not only on the things she feels she has done well, but also the things she still wants to improve.

“It’s a huge honor, but also very humbling,” said Rogers.

Rogers will now have a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced at a banquet sponsored by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors later this spring.