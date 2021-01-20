Teacher of the Year – Katie Derrick

W.A. Wright Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year is Media Specialist Katie Derrick.

Derrick has been in the W.A. Wright library since the 2015-16 school year and has loved the time at the school.

“It’s like a family, everyone tries to help everyone out,” said Derrick.

She said her peers do whatever they can to help the students succeed, and it makes a great environment for learning.

Derrick’s approach has always been to avoid teaching her students just facts, she wants to teach them how to think because it better sets them up for success.

“I also love reading, and I hope to pass that on as well,” said Derrick.

It was very humbling to Derrick to be chosen by her peers as Teacher of the Year for W.A. Wright Elementary.

“I’m so honored,” said Derrick.

Derrick said it was great that even though a librarians’ job is a bit different than someone in a traditional classroom, her peers recognized her an amazing teacher.

“It really meant a lot,” said Derrick.

Derrick will now have a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be named at a banquet tentatively scheduled (due to possible COVID-19 guidelines) for Friday, April 23.