Teacher of the Year: Kelly Gallion

Kelly Gallion is the Teacher of the Year for Wilson Central High School.

Gallion has been a teacher for 16 years, the last 14 at WCHS. She is an Exceptional Education teacher.

“I love the people that I work with,” said Gallion of the WCHS staff and administration. She says the administration has been great, often coming down to the classroom and interacting with the students.

Gallion said she has always focused on building relationships with the students when they enter her classroom.

“Generally, investing in the child’s life, the learning will follow,” said Gallion.

Gallion said it is amazing that she was chosen as Teacher of the Year because the other teachers see all the great things the students do in the classroom.

“I’m really thankful,” said Gallion.

Gallion will now have a chance for Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced at a banquet sponsored by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors later this spring.