Teacher of the Year: Major Al Intilli

Major Al Intilli is the Teacher of the Year for Mt. Juliet High School.

Major Intilli has been a teacher for 10 years, all 10 at MJHS. The reason he has stayed there is simple.

“Everyone here is world class,” said Major Intilli.

Major Intilli has been battling cancer the past few years, even teaching some classes virtually while receiving chemotherapy. He said he had to continue because he would go crazy if he didn’t. He said through it all, the entire group at MJHS, as well as the entire school district have been phenomenally supportive.

Major Intilli has always strived to make real world connections to whatever he is teaching.

“I want them to know how it is going to be used in real life, why they are learning what they are learning,” said Major Intilli.

Major Intilli said the kids become more engaged if they can see the benefit or something they can take from it in their everyday lives.

With all the great teachers at MJHS, Major Intilli was surprised to be chosen as Teacher of the Year for the school. He said he was surprised to even be nominated, and the group he was nominated with are all exceptional educators.

“It’s indescribable really,” said Major Intilli. “I’m very grateful, very thankful to my colleagues.”

Major Intilli will now have the chance to become Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced at a banquet sponsored by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors in April.