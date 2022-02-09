Teacher of the Year: Missi Hunter

Missi Hunter is the Teacher of the Year for Gladeville Middle School.

Hunter has been a teacher for 24 years, 17 of it spent in Wilson County. She has been at GMS since it opened three years ago, and she has loved being a part of establishing that school.

“It is pretty special when you get to be a part of that,” said Hunter.

Hunter, who has been in Physical Education her entire career, believes in a tough love approach. She says she is a little bit old school that way. She said she had great teachers and coaches through the years that influenced her that way. She is also the head coach for the Lady Wildcats basketball team.

“If you are clear on your expectations, most people will respond to that,” said Hunter.

Hunter said it is hard to describe what it means to her that her peers chose her as Teacher of the Year for such a great school.

“I’m very thankful,” said Hunter. “I work with so many great people.”

Hunter will now have a chance to be Wilson County Teacher of the Year. That will be announced at a banquet later this spring hosted by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors.