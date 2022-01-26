Teacher of the Year: Sara Jane Flanagan

Sara Jane Flanagan is the Teacher of the Year for Stoner Creek Elementary.

Flanagan has been a teacher since 2008, starting out in Cincinnati, Ohio, before moving to the area in 2014. She has been at Stoner Creek Elementary since that time, so she has been around the last few years for all the trials and tribulations the school has been through with the tornado, moving from building to building, and COVID-19 all going on at once.

“It’s an extreme honor to be Teacher of the Year, especially this year because we are all Teachers of the Year,” said Flanagan of her fellow Stoner Creek teachers.

Stoner Creek started the year in an undamaged wing of the old West Wilson Middle School, which was also destroyed by the tornado, and have now spread out into Bobcat Village, a series of portables on the old West Wilson Middle School site. Flanagan said it was humbling that her peers picked her out of all the teachers that are working so hard to give the students the best education they can.

Flanagan said she has loved her time at SCE because of the relationships she has developed over time.

“I love the family I have created here,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan said it is not just fellow teachers and administrators, but the families she has gotten to know in her classroom, the siblings that have come through her class after big brother or sister have been her classroom.

Flanagan will now have an opportunity for Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced at a banquet sponsored by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors later in the spring.