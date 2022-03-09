Teacher of the Year: Tori Theriot

Tori Theriot is the Teacher of the Year for Mt. Juliet Elementary.

Theriot has been a teacher for 13 years, 10 of those have been spent at MJE. She is an ERC teacher.

“We have an amazing staff,” said Theriot. “We work together really well.”

Theriot has always believed that every child can be successful, it just takes a little work sometimes to find what the child’s strengths are for them to reach their goals.

“It’s my job to find that path,” said Theriot.

Theriot said it meant so much that her fellow teachers believe in her, and named her Teacher of the Year. She said there is such a great staff at MJE.

“I felt very honored,” said Theriot.

Theriot will now have a chance to be named Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced at a banquet hosted by Cedar Stone Bank and Wilson County Motors later this spring.