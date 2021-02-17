Desiree Gilbert is Springdale Elementary’s Teacher of the Year.

Gilbert has been at SES since it opened and has loved her time there. She said everyone there strives to make it a positive, uplifting experience, and is willing to help anyone for the sake of the student.

“With a positive classroom environment, everyone can be successful,” said Gilbert.

She said that is her teaching philosophy, so it fits in well with what everyone does at SES.

Gilbert said that she was very surprised that she was named Teacher of the Year because of the great group they have at the school.

“I was actually shocked to be honest,” said Gilbert. “Every single teacher could have won.”

Gilbert will now have a chance to win Wilson County Teacher of the Year. The winner will be named at a banquet tentatively scheduled (due to possible COVID-19 guidelines) for Friday, April 23.