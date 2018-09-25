Teen drowns at Cedar Creek

A senior at Watertown High School drowned at Cedar Creek in Mt. Juliet Saturday.

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Cedar Creek Boat ramp around 3 p.m. Sept. 22, after a possible drowning was reported. When deputies arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim, identified as Elijah “Keon” Dotson.

“Dotson had been swimming in the designated swimming area, and at some point, swam past the area to a buoy located outside of that area,” said Lt. Scott Moore. “The water depth changed drastically causing Dotson to go under water and was unable to resurface.”

“The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Boat Patrol Unit, along with WEMA, assisted in the search,” said Moore. “Divers from WEMA were able to recover his body around 6 p.m. in close proximity to where he drowned.”