Teen rescued after saving child from flooded creek

Five Mt. Juliet officers and three firefighters immediately took action last week to rescue a 14-year-old female from a swift, flooded creek after she was swept downstream following her rescue of an 11-year-old boy who slipped in.

Around 4:30 p.m. June 30, emergency crews rushed to the report of a child in flooded Cedar Creek, behind the 4000 block of Pisano Street.

Initial officers arrived to find the 14-year-old female, identified as Courtney Lloyd, in distress and holding on to a thin tree branch as swift water rushed around her. Without hesitation, one officer shed his ballistic vest, donned an issued personal flotation device, and entered the water. Using an issued rescue throw rope, tethered to the officer’s body, other officers held on to the officer as he swam to rescue Lloyd. Once she and the officer were brought to shore, firefighters hoisted Lloyd up a steep embankment to safety. Time was critical, and on-scene crews did not have the option to wait for a swift water rescue team.

While investigating the events that led up to the rescue, it was determined that Lloyd ended up in the flooded creek because she jumped in to rescue an 11-year-old boy who fell in. The boy was creekside when he slipped on rocks, falling into the water. Lloyd’s mother attempted to get her daughter out of the swift water, but the daughter was swept away.

According to police, Courtney Lloyd will be nominated for a life-saving award for her direct efforts that rescued the 11-year-old boy from the water.