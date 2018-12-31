Teens arrested after standoff

Four teens are in custody after officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found four armed occupants in a stolen car.

On Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, around 6 a.m., a Mt. Juliet resident notified police dispatch of a suspicious vehicle, and officers located it in the 4600 block of Boxcroft Circle. Officers determined the car was stolen out of Nashville on Dec. 23, and found four occupants inside the vehicle, armed with a handgun and a suppressed AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle. The suspects refused to comply with any commands or orders from police officers.

Officers immediately secured the area, and additional resources and equipment responded to handle the incident. Residents in the area were requested to shelter-in-place, and some were evacuated to a nearby hotel for their safety.

After about one hour and 30 minutes, the suspects began to comply and were detained. The firearms were stolen out of Nashville on Dec. 20.

All four suspects were teenage males, ages 15, 16, 17, and 17, from Nashville, and they were transported to an undisclosed juvenile detention facility. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working closely with Metro-Nashville Police. No injuries were reported during the incident.