Tennessee Titans player visits Rutland Elementary School

Tennessee Titans tight end Parker Hesse visited Rutland Elementary School on Tuesday after kindergarten student Kasen Stewart won the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest. | Photo submitted

A Rutland Elementary School kindergarten student was the recent winner of the “Take a Titan 2 School” contest sponsored by WKRN News 2 and the Tennessee Titans.

Kasen Stewart, a kindergartener in Mrs. Reynolds and Mrs. Perlick’s class, won the contest after his parents, Kelton and Brandi Stewart, submitted a video to News 2 explaining why he should bring a Titan to school.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Tennessee Titan tight end Parker Hesse (49) went to Rutland where he was greeted by the Wilson Central High School Drum Line.

Hesse visited Kasen’s class and participated in an interactive STEM activity, predicting how far the football would go using a launcher the class helped create.