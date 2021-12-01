The Christmas Place off to roaring start

It is now Christmas year-round in Mt. Juliet.

The Christmas Place recently had their grand opening, kicking off the second location of the famous Pigeon Forge store.

The owners had been looking for a spot in Middle Tennessee for a while, but could never quite find the right place. Their data at the Pigeon Forge store said that a huge number of people were coming from Middle Tennessee, around 22 percent. They had looked in other communities in Nashville, but it wasn’t until they stopped for lunch in Mt. Juliet on the way back from seeing a spot in the metro area. They decided they hadn’t really explored the area away from Providence, so they drove into the heart of Mt. Juliet and saw the open location where The Christmas Place now sits. It was the perfect spot in the perfect town.

“With the growing community of Mt. Juliet, we wanted to be a part of that,” said Store Manager Cody Myers.

The spot allowed them to build the store they wanted to build, including the famous bell tower that is a big feature of the Pigeon Forge location.

They had a soft opening in June and prepared for the upcoming Christmas season. Myers said the response was great from the beginning, with them exceeding expectations. He said even though it wasn’t Christmas time, people would still come in just because they needed a pick me up during their day.

“They will come in and do a lap because it just makes them feel better,” said Myers.

Now that the Holiday season is upon us, the parking lot has stayed full, and there are plenty of reasons to make your way to the store. In addition to the all the Christmas merchandise and goodies, The Christmas Place gets visits from Santa often, and Whoville’s least favorite The Grinch on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

The Christmas Place is located at 2250 N. Mt. Juliet Road. You can find more information at www.christmasplace.com/mt-juliet-store.