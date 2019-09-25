The Incredible Christmas Place breaks ground in Mt. Juliet

The Incredible Christmas Place owners, community leaders, and state representatives broke ground on the new Mt. Juliet location of The Christmas Place, set to open next year. (Photo by Sarah Tate)

The Incredible Christmas Place, based in Pigeon Forge, broke ground on a new 12,000 square foot location in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Many community leaders and residents came out in support of the new business, and many Wilson County schools provided entertainment in the form of a parade and musical performance.

The family owned business originally opened in Pigeon Forge in 1986 and offers visitors a chance to experience Christmas and purchase holiday year-round.

Owner Toby Barnes said he are honored and excited about bringing the family business to Mt. Juliet. When looking for a place to house their second location,

For years, they have talked about expanding their business and sharing their dream with more people. When searching the Nashville area for a possible new location, they stumbled upon Mt. Juliet. Barnes said that of all the places they traveled to in search of a second location, he was blown away by the southern hospitality of Mt. Juliet and how welcoming everyone was.

Barnes had no reservations about opening the business in Mt. Juliet and even hopes that The Christmas Place will help increase tourism in the city. He said that many visitors of the Pigeon Forge location are actually from the surrounding area.

Judd Sellars, owner of the property where The Christmas Place will be located, said his heart was “leaping for joy” at the support shown at the ceremony and that it was all thanks to God. Sellars also said he wants Mt. Juliet to be more than just an exit on the interstate. He wants people to come into the city and experience what Mt. Juliet can offer, and The Christmas Place is one way to accomplish that.

The Christmas Place is scheduled to open next year, with Barnes hoping for a grand Fourth of July opening to kick off the business with show of patriotism. The Christmas Place will be located at 2250 N. Mt. Juliet Road.