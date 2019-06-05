The Journey Home Project donates $25K for veterans group

On Friday, May 24, country music legend Charlie Daniels’ veterans non-profit The Journey Home Project held a special reception for The Shepherd’s Men as the team of men journeyed through Nashville during a stop on its annual Shepherd’s Run.

The week-long, seven-city run (from Groton, Connecticut, to Atlanta, Georgia) raises awareness for troops with traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

During the reception held at The Palm Restaurant, The Journey Home Project presented The Shepherd’s Men with a $25,000 check to help assist the organization with their efforts in aiding our nation’s military veterans.

“The Shepherd’s Men are relentless in their efforts to end the tragic pattern of suicide with our returning veterans,” said David Corlew, co-founder of The Journey Home Project. “The Journey Home Project is committed to this issue and believe we have the best possible partnership we could have to try and save precious lives, one at a time. God Bless The Shepherd’s Men and the SHARE Military Initiative and the work they continue to do.”

Each year, The Shepherd’s Men runners bring awareness to 22 veteran suicides per day, as well as raise awareness and resources for the SHARE Military Initiative at The Shepherd Center, a private, not-for-profit hospital located in Atlanta. The team of active and former servicemen run 22 kilometers, nearly 14 miles, each day, wearing a 22-pound vest to represent the suicides.

The SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center is a comprehensive 12-week rehabilitation program that helps active duty military personnel, or veterans, who are suffering from brain injuries and/or post-traumatic stress. The program can serve 20 clients at a time and provides the help in one centralized location, as opposed to the fragmented systems that many have experienced post-service.

Graduates continue to work with a case manager who follows their progress post-discharge to ensure they are meeting their goals and receiving the resources they need to further recovery.

“Veteran suicide is something that should have been dealt with long ago by bringing awareness to the problem,” said Daniels. “We hope to put pressure on the government to really get involved and to make sure that mainstream America is aware of this horrible tragedy.”