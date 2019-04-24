Theme announced for Wilson County Fair: A Grand Celebration

The Wilson County Fair Board selected “A Grand Celebration” as the theme for the 2019 Fair, which will open on Friday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. and run through Saturday, Aug. 24.

The theme focuses on the many milestone celebrations happening in the Wilson County Community in 2019. Some of these include Wilson County Promotions celebrating 40 years of producing the Wilson County Fair, the city of Lebanon celebrating 200 years and Wilson County celebrating 220 years.

Many other businesses such as Cracker Barrel, Demos’ and Wilson County Farmers’ Co-op, to name a few, are all celebrating significant milestones. Each day of the Fair will be a different celebration to create an overall Grand Celebration for the nine-day Fair.

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture was formed in 1854 to promote agriculture through fairs and expositions and continues to support fairs held across the state. Nearly 3 million people visit Tennessee Agricultural fairs each year.

As the largest county fair in Tennessee, the Wilson County Fair maintains a focus on fun, entertainment and agriculture experiences of all fairgoers. Wilson County Fair Board President Randall Clemons said that the agriculture commodity focus for 2019 will be “Year of Wool.”

The Fair’s roots and existence remain as an agriculture fair. Agriculture feeds, clothes and shelters the community and the Fair Board uses a different commodity each year to education as well as bring attention to the importance of agriculture in everyone’s lives.

There are more than 150 events that take place during the nine-day fair and volunteers are making plans to tie the theme in to the many exhibits and competitions during the Fair.

The 2019 Wilson County Fair will again be presented by Middle Tennessee Ford Dealers. The cover of the 2019 Wilson County Fair Premium Catalog, which will be out in mid-July, encompasses both the theme and the agriculture commodity while depicting all aspects of Fair events and activities.

Clemons said Fair organizers are planning for this year to be a great Fair with plans being made to make coming to the Fair a great place for family fun and entertainment.

For more information about the fair, visit www.wilsoncountyfair.net.