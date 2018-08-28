Thieves target unlocked cars in Mt. Juliet neighborhood

Mt. Juliet Police continue to urge residents to remove their valuables and lock their cars after burglaries occurred to four unlocked cars in the Cambridge Crossing neighborhood last Wednesday.

Under the cover of darkness and during the early morning hours, around 2:30 a.m., burglars searched for unlocked cars in neighborhoods off North Greenhill Road. The thieves directly checked doors, car-to-car, to find any that are not locked.

The unknown burglars took a digital tablet, cash and coins. In one particular incident, the suspects entered an open garage and burglarized both vehicles inside. The specific streets affected by the burglaries inside the city limits were Wrencrest Drive and Brenthaven Drive.

Residents are urged to remove all valuables, including any vehicle titles, from their cars and ensure doors are locked. Each of these crimes could have been prevented by just locking the car. Also, homeowners are asked to check their outdoor surveillance video footage to see if any suspects were caught on camera operating in the area.

A $500 cash reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the conviction of the offenders responsible for these crimes.

Anyone with any information regarding the burglaries is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.