Thieves target unlocked cars, one suspect caught on video

Thieves targeted unlocked cars in the Cobblestone Landing and Chandler Pointe neighborhoods overnight Sunday, and one suspect was captured on surveillance video.

Early Monday morning, a group of thieves scavenged Hedgewood Lane, Warren Hill Drive, and Newberry Lane in search of unlocked cars with items of value inside, according to police. When they discovered an unlocked car, it was ransacked as they searched for anything of value.

The unknown burglars only made away with cash from one unlocked car, but four other cars were ransacked. In one particular incident, a suspect was captured on surveillance video around 4:30 a.m. The video can be viewed at mjpdnews.org.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect on video or burglaries are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org.

Residents are urged to remove all valuables from their cars and ensure doors are locked. Each of these crimes could have been prevented by simply locking the car. Homeowners are also asked to check their outdoor surveillance video footage to see if any other suspects were caught on camera operating in the area.