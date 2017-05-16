Thirteen-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV

Officers have completed their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a 13-year-old pedestrian being struck by a SUV in the Mt. Juliet Village parking lot. On Friday, May 12, 2017 around 9:10 p.m., officers were summoned to Mt. Juliet Village, a shopping center located at the intersection of Lebanon Road and N. Mt. Juliet Road, in regards to a crash involving a pedestrian. The incident occurred in the vehicular travel lanes between Mapco and Walgreens.

The investigation revealed that the pedestrian, a 13-year-old female of Mt. Juliet, was with a group of friends prior to the crash in the Mapco parking lot. At one point, the pedestrian decided to dart across traffic to Walgreens. During the pedestrian’s attempt to dart across traffic, she was struck by an SUV operated by 47-year-old Angela Coco of Mt. Juliet. Coco made all efforts to avoid hitting the pedestrian, and no charges will be filed. Multiple witness accounts assisted officers in obtaining the facts of the incident. The pedestrian was transported to Summit Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.