Thomas, Ryan Neal, age 33, of Lebanon, died Jan. 7, 2018. Ryan attended Global Vision Bible Church and was 2003 graduate of Wilson Central High School. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene “Lightening” Thomas, Ora Dee Thomas Denney and Claude Lane.
He is survived by: Parents – Rodney and Debbie Thomas; Sisters – Rachel (Niel) Minor and Rebekah (Justin) Smith; Grandmother – Lois Lane; Nieces and nephew – Alyssa Thomas, Colby Minor, Addalyn Minor, Annsley Minor and Alaynna Minor; And his pet – Dawg “Doggers.”
Funeral services were conducted Jan. 12 at Global Vision Bible Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Global Vision Bible Church, 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
