THOMPSON, Davy

Davy Thompson, 33, Lebanon, passed away June 26.

He was preceded in death by maternal great grandmother, Helen Sledd; maternal grandmother, Shel-bia Jean Stithem; paternal great grandmother, Lucille Thompson; paternal grandfather, Herman Thompson; and aunt, Debbie Holland.

Davy is survived by father, Jeffrey Thompson; mother, Vicki Thompson; sister, Victoria (Davis) Harri-son; paternal grandmother, Margaret Thompson; maternal grandfather, Rev. Dallas Stithem; nephew, Aiden Woods; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Davy was a loving son and brother who had a passion for music, as well as video games with his neph-ew and friends. Raised in Lebanon, he held a lifelong interest in WWE wrestling, and was an avid histo-ry buff. The gentle giant who gave a good side hug was a 2006 graduate from Lebanon High School, and never turned down a good meal.

Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.