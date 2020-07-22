Thompson, Evone

Evone Thompson passed away July 18, 2020, at age 77. A funeral service was held July 21 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband of 45 years, Lee Thompson; siblings Orman (Olaine) Tanner and Brenda (Hubert) Davis; children Bill (Sharon) Thompson, Sherry White, Sheila Murphy and Dale (Michele) Thompson; grandchildren Brittany (Eli) Smith, Brandon Thompson, Shanna (Brandon) Smith, Will (Maddy) White, Tanner White and Casey Thompson; great-grandchildren Seth White and Isaiah Smith; numerous nieces and nephews and meme’s buddy, Toby. She is preceded in death by brother Donald Tanner and parents Clyde and Nora Tanner.

