Thompson, Herman Eugene

Herman Eugene Thompson, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 6, 2017. Mr. Thompson was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. He retired from Frito Lay after 30 years of service. Mr. Thompson was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #88 for over 50 years. Mr. Thompson was an avid fan of the UT Vols and the Atlanta Braves.

He was the son of the late, Donnie and Lucille Thompson. Mr. Thompson was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Holland; brother, Douglas Thompson and sister, Annie Thompson.

He is survived by: Wife of 66 years – Margaret Davy Thompson; Sons – Jeff Thompson and Gary Thompson; Son-in-law – Barry Holland; Brother – Mitchell Thompson; Grandchildren – Stacie Holland, Brian (Megan) Holland, Philip Holland, Victoria Thompson (Davis) Harrison and Davy Thompson; Great-grandchildren – Aiden Woods, Emma Kate Holland and Maddox Holland; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Father Pat Kibby officiating. Family and friends served as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Delmas Brake and L.C. Gregory.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.