THOMPSON, Margaret Davy

Margaret Davy Thompson, 93, Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 11.

Margaret was born in Hendersonville and was the daughter of the late, Thomas Davy and Minnie Gray Davy. She graduated from Hendersonville High School. Margaret was the salutatorian of her class and played four years of basketball and loved every minute of it. She was an avid fan of Tennessee sports. Margaret was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. She was employed as an accounting su-pervisor at Castners for 24 years. After retirement, she volunteered at Summit Medical Center for 13 years and was a Flying Ace at BNA airport for six years. Margaret was preceded in death by her hus-band, Herman Eugene Thompson; daughter, Debbie Holland; grandson, Davy Thompson and seven siblings.

She is survived by: sons Jeff Thompson and Gary Thompson; Son-in-law Barry Holland; Grandchildren – Stacie Holland Berry, Brian (Megan) Holland, Philip Holland, and Victoria Thompson (Davis) Harrison; Great-grandchildren Aiden Woods, Emma Kate Holland and Maddox Holland.

Funeral services were Sunday, Jan. 16 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Father Pat Kibby officiating. In-terment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Philip Holland, Brian Holland, Aid-en Woods, Greg Veach, Ed Green and Davis Harrison.

Visitation was Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.