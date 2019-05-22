Thompson, Ronnie Glenn

Ronnie Glenn Thompson passed away May 16, 2019, at age 57. A Celebration of Life service was held May 21 at Sellars Funeral Home, and interment followed at Conatser Cemetery.

Ronnie is survived by wife of 35 years Ann Thompson; four brothers Allen (Betty) Thompson, Tommy Thompson, Eddie Thompson and Windell (Donna) Thompson; one sister Becky (Richard) Callaway; three children Chris (Tim) Curtis, William Thompson, and Savannah (Eric) Barr; grandchildren Timothy James Curtis, William Glenn Curtis, Tyler Glenn Thompson, Michael Glenn (Jan) Thompson, Bella Barr, Zach Barr and Charlie Edward Barr; one great-granddaughter Hailey Mae Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Tommie Sue Thompson.

