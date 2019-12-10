Thorne, Matt

Matt Thorne passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at age 33. Visitation was held Dec. 10 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon.

He is survived by his parents Sherry (Steve) Parker and Ricky (Marsha) Thorne, Rachel and Jamie, grandfather Shirl Boles, aunt Misty Cooper, uncles Mark (Cindy) Thorne and Gary (Denise) Thorne and cousins Amber Cooper, Eric, Traci, Caleb, Marci and Molly Thorne. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Sylvia Thorne and grandmother Wanda Baker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorial Donations be made to Eradicating Hunger Wilson County at First United Methodist Church, Lebanon TN. Sellars Funeral Home Lebanon, TN 615.444.9393