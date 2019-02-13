Thornhill, Charlotte Ann Morrison

Charlotte Ann Morrison Thornhill, age 77 of Lebanon, died Feb. 11, 2019. Mrs. Thornhill was the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille Flanagan Morrison. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Beverlee Thornhill Hendry.

She is survived by: Husband of 58 years – David Thornhill; Daughter – Debbie Lamberson; Sister – Marty (Dale) Mullins; Grandchildren – Jesse Hendry and Paige Elliott.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Maple Hill Church of Christ in Lebanon. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. A reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Leash on Life, 507 Jim Draper Dr., Lebanon, TN 37087.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.