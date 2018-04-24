Thornton, Michael Wade

Michael Wade Thornton, age 52 of Watertown, died April 14, 2018.
Mike attended Antioch High School. He was a subcontractor for Jeff Henson Construction. Mike was a history buff and had recently started collecting antique military guns.
He is survived by: Father – Bennie (Mary) Thornton; Mother – Donna Carroll; Children – Ellen (Derek) Thornton, Rachael Thornton, Tara (Eliyah) Sheets, Tara Sheets, Timothy Thornton and Jacob Thornton; Sister – Lisa (Jim) Rubel; Grandchilden – Gabriel, Bliss, Seth, Boaz, Chaviva, Lazarus, Ezekiel, Ezra, Logan, Ty, Dante and Adalee.
A graveside service was held April 19 at Rutland Cemetery.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to a Go Fund Me account being established by the family.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
