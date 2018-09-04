Three arrests after shoplifting incident

Three adults are in custody after Mt. Juliet officers responded to a shoplifting in progress incident at Walmart last week.

On Thursday, Aug. 30, around 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Walmart, at 300 Pleasant Grove Rd., in search of a man who fled the area after shoplifting. An off-duty police officer spotted the man, later identified as 29-year-old James Jones of Nashville, entering a crawl space at a home in the 1400 block of Barrett Drive. Jones was ultimately taken into custody and found to be in possession of the stolen merchandise.

Further investigation revealed that Jones arrived with two other people, and officers located them in the parking lot of Walmart. While investigating, officers found 38-year-old John Murdock of Hermitage in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Alexandria Terry, 24, of Nashville, was found wanted out of Nashville for failure to be booked.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, and he was charged with Burglary, Evading Arrest, and Theft of Merchandise.

Murdock was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail and was charged with Simple Possession of a Schedule I Drug (Heroin) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Terry was arrested and transferred to Metro-Nashville Police for her outstanding warrant for arrest.