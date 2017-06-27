Three dead after house fire and suspected murder

Firefighters responding to a blaze at 4924 Leesa Ann Lane, Hermitage, at 12:13 a.m. June 23, found Suzanne Daugherty, 48, deceased in an upstairs bedroom. She had suffered blunt force trauma to her head and a puncture wound to her back. Her husband, Gary Daugherty, 55, and their daughter, Crystal Daugherty, 9, were found on a bed in another upstairs bedroom. They suffered severe injuries from the fire.

Gary Daugherty died around 11 p.m. Friday, June 23. Saturday afternoon, Nashville Metro Police confirmed 9-year-old Crystal had also died, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

The fire was started with an accelerant. Smoke detectors in the residence had been taken down.

Continuing investigation shows that while the MNPD’s Domestic Violence Division had no prior contact with Suzanne and Gary Daugherty, Suzanne met with a Hermitage Precinct officer June 18, at a friend’s residence concerning sugar being placed in her gas tank several days earlier.

Suzanne Daugherty told the officer that she and her husband were going through a divorce and had a verbal argument on Monday, June 12. She said on Tuesday morning, June 13, her car would not start and that she had it towed for repair. She said sugar had been put in the gas tank.

Mrs. Daugherty told the officer she did not see anyone tamper with her car, nor did her husband threaten to do anything to it. She did, however, believe he was responsible in order to prevent her from visiting her lawyer. The officer offered Mrs. Daugherty the services of a domestic counselor, assistance with an order of protection, and shelter. She declined.

Daugherty had worked for Wilson County Schools, since 2011. During the school year, she served as a teacher at the TLC center, at West Elementary. While that center was closed for the summer, Daugherty had been working with children in the Kids Club program. Counselors are being made available to students and staff, who are naturally distraught over this news.

“It is with much sadness that we announce that one of our employees was killed in a house fire overnight, and her daughter, who is a student in our district, had also been injured. Within a matter of hours, that sadness turned to shock, as police announced they’re investigating Suzanne Daugherty’s death as a murder,” stated the press release from Wilson County Schools.

Director of Schools, Dr. Donna Wright says, “It’s always a sad day when something happens to a member of our school family, and the circumstances surrounding this situation have made it even more difficult. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Suzanne’s extended family, as they process this horrible tragedy.”