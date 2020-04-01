Three in custody after Wilson County Sheriff deputies respond to shooting

Two adults and one juvenile have been charged after Wilson County Sheriff deputies were dispatched early Friday evening to a possible shooting on Lake Haven Drive in Mt. Juliet. Kevin J. McClain (20), Cody D. Rotroff (19) and a 17-year-old juvenile were quickly taken into custody by deputies shortly after a witness reported that a shot was fired in front of his residence between two vehicles in the roadway.

Deputy Jason Denson was able to locate the victim on Lake Haven Drive who appeared to have one gunshot wound to their lower extremity. Descriptions of the two vehicles were immediately given out as local law enforcement searched the area.

Deputies Benjamin Miller and Austin Hite made contact with the suspect vehicle involved which was occupied by McClain and the juvenile. Shortly thereafter, a WCSO Narcotic Detective was able to locate a third person associated with the incident who was identified as Rotroff.

“The altercation appears to be drug related. The witnesses were able to give a detailed description of the vehicles that were involved and that allowed our deputies to locate them very quickly,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “These young men that were involved range from 17-20 years old and are making bad choices early in their lives that can be detrimental to themselves and others. The deputies who responded were diligent in their efforts and took those responsible quickly into custody.”

McClain was charged with two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Robbery while Rotroff was charged with one count of Aggravated Robbery. McClain also had an outstanding warrant from earlier in the day from the Mt. Juliet Police Department for Domestic Assault. The juvenile involved will be held in juvenile detention pending a court hearing through Juvenile Court. As of press time, charges were pending on the juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing.

McClain, 20