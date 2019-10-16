Three teens charged after robbery, pursuit

On Oct. 9, Metro Nashville Central Precinct detectives charged three teenagers with aggravated robbery for an overnight armed hold-up of a 19-year-old Ft. Campbell soldier who was walking downtown at 1st Avenue North and Union Street.

Charged are Kamdyn Cates, 18 of Columbia, Tennessee; Diego Solis, 18, of Jemison, Alabama; and Equandrice Deans, 15, of Nashville.

The victim reported that a dark colored car stopped near him at 3:45 a.m. as he was walking, and that four individuals, three armed with pistols, one armed with a shotgun, confronted him. The victim, who himself was armed, went for his pistol, but was immediately warned that he would be killed if he did not put his hands up. The four persons robbed him of his pistol, wallet and phone. Before fleeing, they removed the money from the wallet and threw the wallet and phone back at the victim.

Officers responded to the victim quickly and spotted the getaway car a short time later. They refused to stop for police, and led officers on a 25 minute pursuit on the interstate system around Nashville, including on I-65, I-40, and I-440. They ultimately exited at Old Hickory Boulevard in the Hermitage area and then got back onto I-40, this time traveling west in the eastbound lanes. Due to that very dangerous action, the active pursuit was discontinued.

The suspects crashed their car on I-40 and fled on foot near the Davidson/Wilson County line. MNPD officers, a police helicopter and canine teams searched a wooded area and the surrounding neighborhood for the robbers, with the assistance of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Mt. Juliet Police. Cates, Solis and Deans were apprehended during the search; Solis just before 8 a.m., the other two just before 10 a.m. Central Precinct detectives are working to confirm the identities of at least one, possibly two, other persons who fled from the car but were not located.

Kamdyn Cates

Diego Solis