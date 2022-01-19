TICKLE, Marion Marie Essary

Marion Marie Essary Tickle, 93, Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 5.

Marie was the daughter of the late, Will Essary and Bertha Arnold Essary. She was a member of Con-nection United Methodist Church in Donelson. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jere Tickle; son, Steve Tickle and siblings, Mackie Roberson, Christine Lawson, Kathleen Abbott, Martha Bishop, Betty Gregoroff and Billy Essary.

She is survived by: Children Janice Henley, Cathy (Patrick) Carter and Jeff (Jackie) Tickle; Grandchildren Jennifer Prince, Lane Hethcote, Seth Carter, Cory Tickle, Erin Tickle, Jacqueline Smith and Mary Tickle; nine Great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 17, at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Pastor Melisa Der-seweh officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connection United Methodist church or the American Kidney Association.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.