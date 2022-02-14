TIGNOR, Derinda

Derinda “Granny D” Tignor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, Christian and friend. She left this world peacefully on Jan. 30, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born and raised in Louisville, Ky. After graduating high school, she moved to Nashville to at-tend David Lipscomb University, where she would meet and marry the love of her life, Bobby Tignor. Together they had two precious children: Jason and Leslie.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to The Parkinson’s Association at www.apdaparkinson.org or Alzheimer Association at www.act.alz.org.

The Funeral Service were Friday, Feb. 4 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Andy Connelly officiating. The Interment followed the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. The Visitation was Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

