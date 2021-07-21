TIMMONS, Elmer “Tim”

Elmer “Tim” Timmons, 83, passed away July 17, in Nashville.

Elmer is survived by his twin sister, Emma Willis of Nashville; nephews, Allen Willis (Amber) and Steven Willis; nieces, Lisa Lester (Mike), Linda Musgrove (Melvin) and many great-nephews and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Timmons; siblings, Gloria, Betty, Mary, Jim, Johnny, Janette and Peggy.

Elmer was born February 15, 1938 in Metropolis, Ill. to parents Luther and Helen Timmons and eight siblings.

His family and friends will always remember Elmer being a happy and joyful person. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at Lighthouse Church, 6141 Sandersville Road, Mt. Juliet Thursday, July 22, at noon. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Horton Haven Christian Camp, P O Box 276, Chapel Hill, TN 37034.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.