TINNELL, Kiyoko Nakamura

Kiyoko Nakamura Tinnell, 91, Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 2.

Tinnell was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brother, and her husband, Conde “Al” Tinnell.

She is survived by: Daughter Janiece (Ken) Waldrop; Sister Akiko Yamada; Grandchildren Thomas Wal-drop and Philip (Kaelee) Waldrop

Family and friends gathered Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Bond Memorial Chapel to Celebrate the Life of Tin-nell. Graveside services were Saturday, Jan. 8, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Panama City, Fla. with Jeff Nichols officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Ken Waldrop, Thomas Waldrop, Philip Wal-drop, Richard Tinnell, Keith Tinnell, and Chris Tinnell. Visitation was at Kent—Forest Lawn Funeral, 2403 Harrison Street, Panama City, FL on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Tennessee.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.