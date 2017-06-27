Tipton, Alexis “Ali” Rae

Alexis “Ali” Rae Tipton, age 20 of Lebanon passed away June 22, 2017. Ali graduated from Friendship Christian School and attended Cumberland University. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority. She had been on several mission trips. She enjoyed hanging out with her family and friends, shopping (especially for Kate Spade purses) and Cinderella. She was an big Nashville Predators fan.

Ali is survived by parents, Shane and Ashley Tipton; sister, Kendall Tipton; grandparents, Hazel and Kermit White, Ray and Rita Tipton, Cheryl Kippes and Ron Kippes; cousins, Savannah Robinson, Alex Tipton, Brandon Tipton, Hayden Lusardo, Autumn Foree (deceased) and Sophie White; numerous relatives and loved ones; and beloved pets, Jeter, Hank and Tiger.

Funeral service were held Tuesday, June 27, at 3 p.m. at Gladeville Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Eubanks and Pastor Craig Webb officiating. Interment followed the service at the family cemetery in Lebanon with Chuck Usher, Kurt Zellner, Jason Tipton, Bobby Robinson, Brett Karstens and Alvin Filson serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.