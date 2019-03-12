Todd, Cleo

Cleo Todd, age 70 of Mt. Juliet, passed away March 6, 2019. The Funeral Service will be conducted Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow with military honors in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

He is survived by loving wife of 47.5 years, Patricia Todd; sons, Michael (Angie) Todd and James (Joell) Todd; grandchildren, Justin Todd, Hunter Todd, Garrett Todd, and Cody Todd; sister, Nancy (Bobby) Hughes. He was preceded in death by father, Cleo Todd; mother, Rosalee Todd; brothers, Hinson Todd, Robert Todd, and Lynwood Todd; sister, Betty Moreno.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.