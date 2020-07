Tomberlain, Harold Dean

Harold Dean Tomberlain, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 25, 2020. The funeral service was held June 30 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

In addition to his parents, William and Elizabeth Tomberlain, he was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Tomberlain and Sonny Tomberlain; sister, Linda Brown. He is survived by loving wife of 60 years, Wanda Tomberlain; daughters, Rhonda Rhodes and Amanda McKoin; grandchildren, Jacquelyn Fletcher, David McKoin, Steven McKoin, and Danielle (Andrew) King; great-grandchildren, Noah, Brantley, and Demarius; sisters, Margaret Moran and Patricia (Phil) Eyer.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.